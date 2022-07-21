SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 1,567.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of MGI opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.00 million, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.24. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. Analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

