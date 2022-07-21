SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $91.78.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.
