SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 416.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after acquiring an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,803,000 after purchasing an additional 188,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE ELS opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

