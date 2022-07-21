SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 19,168 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $146.56 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

