SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 92,955 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 449.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In other news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

