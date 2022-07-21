SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Illumina by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 354 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,985,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

Illumina Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $200.66 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average is $293.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.