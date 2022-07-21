Saratoga Research & Investment Management Purchases 5,711 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
