Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 49,927 shares.The stock last traded at $120.31 and had previously closed at $117.00.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

