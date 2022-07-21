Latitude Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.
Insider Transactions at Visa
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.87.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
