Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 61,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 892.7% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $405.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

