Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 23,979 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,979 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

