Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,835 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 275.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,181 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

