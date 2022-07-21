Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,127 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 475.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

ABMD opened at $276.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.02.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

