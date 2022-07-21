CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $456.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.20.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

