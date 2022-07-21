Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STERIS Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Shares of STE opened at $213.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 0.70. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $192.40 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.73.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

