Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 10,460 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.9 %

CSGP opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.