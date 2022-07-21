Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,617 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $249,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after buying an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

