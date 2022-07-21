Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.81. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.