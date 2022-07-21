Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 460 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 616,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 121,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 616,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 478,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,783. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

BEN stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

