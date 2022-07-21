Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,418,000 after purchasing an additional 412,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,569,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after acquiring an additional 80,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

