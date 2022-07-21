Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,472 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,472 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.