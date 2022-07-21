Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

