Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.7 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.