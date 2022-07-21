JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

