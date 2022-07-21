Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $315.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.88 and its 200-day moving average is $368.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

