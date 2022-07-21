Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of SPG opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

