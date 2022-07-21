Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of C stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

