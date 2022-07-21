Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,761 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara Stock Performance

NYSE:AVLR opened at $91.35 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

