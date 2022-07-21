General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General American Investors Stock Performance
Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
