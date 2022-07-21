Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average of $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.