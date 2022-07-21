FourThought Financial LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

