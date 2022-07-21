FourThought Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.3 %

RRX opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.87. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord Increases Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

