FourThought Financial LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $174.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.96 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.