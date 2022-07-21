FourThought Financial LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.96 EPS for the current year.
Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive
In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.