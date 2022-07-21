FourThought Financial LLC Takes $66,000 Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,566,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,836,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,328 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,753,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $19,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

