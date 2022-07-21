FourThought Financial LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $105.57 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.53.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

