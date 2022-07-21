FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,805.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $30.74 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

