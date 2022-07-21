FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

