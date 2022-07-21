FourThought Financial LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 156.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $107,911,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

