FourThought Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,524 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RQI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.



Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

