FourThought Financial LLC Raises Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

In other news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $429,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,950.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.