Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after acquiring an additional 824,351 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,581,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 662,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 486,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1 %

PFGC opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.