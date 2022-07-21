FourThought Financial LLC Has $89,000 Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

