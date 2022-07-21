FourThought Financial LLC Sells 712 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 711.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 772.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $636.08 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.