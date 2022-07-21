FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Price Performance

LAW stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.24. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.