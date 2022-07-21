FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management raised its holdings in Freshpet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $159.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

