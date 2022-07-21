FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 159 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $181.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average of $192.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

