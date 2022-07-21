FourThought Financial LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2,292.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.04. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

