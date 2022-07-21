CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 591,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $137.61 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.