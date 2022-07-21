iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

IWD stock opened at $149.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

