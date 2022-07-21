CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2,209.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.